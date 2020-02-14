Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning - Flood Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Stranded 18-wheeler causes delays on Highway 231 detour

Be advised.

Posted: Feb 14, 2020 3:39 PM
Updated: Feb 14, 2020 3:47 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the 18-wheeler was stranded due to a mechanical issue. It has been moved to the side, and the department says traffic will clear up soon.

------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says agencies have responded to a stranded 18-wheeler at Highway 36/67.

The department says it has created backups on Highway 36.

This is one of the detours while lanes are shut down on Highway 231 due to cracks in the road.

You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 32°
Florence
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 35°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 29°
Decatur
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 33°
Scottsboro
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events