Stranded 18-wheeler causes delays on Highway 231 detour

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says the 18-wheeler was stranded due to a mechanical issue. It has been moved to the side, and the department says traffic will clear up soon.
------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says agencies have responded to a stranded 18-wheeler at Highway 36/67.
The department says it has created backups on Highway 36.
This is one of the detours while lanes are shut down on Highway 231 due to cracks in the road.
You can find live WAAY 31 traffic alerts here.
