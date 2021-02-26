Traffic Alert: Florence bridge closed due to ‘female in distress’

The Florence Police Department is asking drivers to avoid O’Neal Bridge due to what the department is calling “a female in distress on the bridge.”
Police say northbound and southbound lanes are closed.
No other details were immediately available.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
***TRAFFIC UPDATE***
