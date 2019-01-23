Traffic Alert: Flooding impacts one lane of Wall Triana Highway

Madison County Public Works says the northbound lane of Wall Triana, between Gillespie Road and Mountain View Lane, are flooded but passable due to flooding.
Workers say a drain became clogged after homeowners trimmed trees, leaving the trimmings out to get swept into a storm drain.
Use caution and avoid the area if possible.
