Traffic Alert: Westbound Governors Drive closed at Parkhill Road due to fallen tree

All westbound lanes of Governors Drive at Parkhill Road are closed due to a tree in the roadway.

Huntsville police say one car was involved, and the driver was not injured.

When Public Works is able to come out and chop down the tree, westbound traffic will be rerouted at Monte Sano Boulevard.

It is not yet known when the roadway will completely re-open.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

