Traffic Alert: Expect lane closures on I-65 in Morgan and Limestone counties

Crews will be repairing the guardrail on parts of Interstate 65 in Morgan and Limestone counties.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 10:19 PM
Updated: Mar. 25, 2019 10:20 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will be repairing the guardrail on parts of Interstate 65 in Morgan and Limestone counties.

A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says drivers should expect single-lane closures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations on these dates:

• Interstate 65 southbound between Exit 328 (Alabama 36) and Exit 325 (Thompson Road) in Hartselle on Tuesday, March 26.

• Interstate 65 northbound between Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) and Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens on Wednesday, March 27.

• Interstate 65 northbound between Exit 340 (Interstate 565 in Decatur) and Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road in Athens) on Thursday, March 28.

