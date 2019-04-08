Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

Traffic Alert: Expect lane closures for pavement testing on Interstate 565

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 8:18 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will be doing pavement testing on Interstate 565 between Exit 1 (Interstate 65) and Exit 7 (County Line Road) on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures at various locations on the eastbound and westbound roadways between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events