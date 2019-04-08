Traffic Alert: Expect lane closures for pavement testing on Interstate 565

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, crews will be doing pavement testing on Interstate 565 between Exit 1 (Interstate 65) and Exit 7 (County Line Road) on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures at various locations on the eastbound and westbound roadways between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
