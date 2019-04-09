Clear
Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 65 southbound in Athens

Apr. 9, 2019
Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers should expect closures of the southbound outside lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 between Exit 354 (U.S. 31) and Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens on Wednesday.

According to Seth Burkett, a spokesperson for the department, weather permitting, crews will be repairing pavement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. He says drivers should reduce speed and be prepared to merge left when approaching the work zone.

