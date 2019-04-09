The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers should expect closures of the southbound outside lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 between Exit 354 (U.S. 31) and Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens on Wednesday.
According to Seth Burkett, a spokesperson for the department, weather permitting, crews will be repairing pavement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. He says drivers should reduce speed and be prepared to merge left when approaching the work zone.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 65 southbound in Athens
- Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 65 near Tennessee River
- Traffic alert: 3-mile backup reported on Interstate 65 near Decatur
- Interstate 65 lane closure causing delays
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 due to cable barrier repair
- Traffic Alert: Highway 53 closed southbound after wreck
- Traffic alert: Delays on Governors Drive
- Lane closures scheduled on Interstate 65 in Morgan County
Scroll for more content...