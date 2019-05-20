Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 in Limestone Co. while crews fix potholes

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays on Tuesday in Limestone County while crews repair potholes on Interstate 565 westbound between Exit 7 (County Line Road) and Exit 3 (Greenbrier Road).
A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says the westbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Burkett says drivers should use caution in the work zone and be prepared to reduce speed and merge left.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
