Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 in Limestone Co. while crews fix potholes

Be advised.

Posted: May. 20, 2019 4:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays on Tuesday in Limestone County while crews repair potholes on Interstate 565 westbound between Exit 7 (County Line Road) and Exit 3 (Greenbrier Road).

A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says the westbound outside lane and shoulder will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Burkett says drivers should use caution in the work zone and be prepared to reduce speed and merge left.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/news/moon-landing/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events