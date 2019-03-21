Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 due to cable barrier repair

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers can expect single-lane closures on Interstate 565 on parts of the eastbound and westbound inside lanes between Interstate 65 and Exit 7 (County Line Road) in Limestone County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, March 22, for cable barrier repairs.

Officials say drivers should be prepared to reduce speed and change lanes.

