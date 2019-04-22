Clear
Traffic Alert: Expect delays in Limestone, Morgan counties due to road work

Be advised.

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers in Limestone and Morgan counties should expect delays this week due to road work.

The department says crews will be repairing pavement on Interstate 565 westbound between Exit 7 (County Line Road) and Exit 3 (Greenbrier Road) in Limestone County on the nights of Tuesday, April 23, Wednesday, April 24, and Thursday, April 25, weather permitting.

Officials say the outside lane will be closed from 6:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, and drivers should be prepared to reduce speed and merge left.

The department says crews will be resurfacing the railroad crossing on Alabama 36/Main Street between Railroad Street Northwest and Hammitt Street Northeast in Hartselle.

The department says, weather permitting, Alabama 36 will be closed from around noon on Tuesday, April 23, to around 8 a.m. on Thursday, April 25. The official detour route is Alabama 67, according to the department.

