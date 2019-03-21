Clear

Traffic Alert: Expect delays for I-565 pavement testing in Limestone County

Be advised.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers can expect single-lane closures on Interstate 565 eastbound between Interstate 65 and Exit 7, County Line Road, in Limestone County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, for pavement testing.

Officials say drivers should be prepared to reduce speed and change lanes.

