Traffic Alert: Expect delays due to resurfacing work on Alabama 53 in Limestone County

Be advised.

Posted: Jun 17, 2019 4:03 PM
Updated: Jun 17, 2019 4:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The Alabama Department of Transportation says drivers should expect delays and be prepared to take alternate routes due to a resurfacing project on Alabama 53, between Interstate 65 and Alabama 251, in Limestone County.

A spokesperson with the department, Seth Burkett, says single-lane closures are possible between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day for the next three to four weeks. Closures of the one-lane underpass at the CSX railroad near the intersection of Alabama 53, First Avenue West and Seventh Street in Ardmore are also possible when crews are working in the area. Burkett says they only anticipate the underpass being closed a couple of days during paving work.

According to Burkett, other routes drivers can take during the underpass closure include Mooresville Road to State Line Road, Jones Avenue to State Line Road and Davis Road to First Avenue West.

