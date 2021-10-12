Traffic Alert: Emergency crews responding to wreck on I-565 near Toyota Field

The Madison Police Department reports that emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on westbound Interstate 565 near Toyota Field.
Police said to expect delays until about 7 p.m.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
Avoid the area if possible.
