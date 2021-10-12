Clear

Traffic Alert: Emergency crews responding to wreck on I-565 near Toyota Field

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Oct 12, 2021 6:14 PM
Updated: Oct 12, 2021 6:48 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department reports that emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on westbound Interstate 565 near Toyota Field.

Police said to expect delays until about 7 p.m.

Use caution if you cannot.

