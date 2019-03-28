Clear

Traffic Alert: Eastbound, westbound lanes on Bob Wallace Avenue at Triana Boulevard shutdown due to wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 10:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 28, 2019 10:24 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say eastbound and westbound lanes on Bob Wallace Avenue at Triana Boulevard are shutdown due to a wreck.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 54°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events