Traffic Alert: EMA says major wreck on U.S. 72 in Jackson County causing delays for hours

UPDATE:
Accroding to officials on the scene, a male driver of an 18-wheeler has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.
They said the 18-wheeler hit a truck doing construction on the road causing it to go over the guardrail.
From earlier:
The Jacksonville County Emergency Management Agency has responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 72 at the top of Woodville Hill.
At least one 18-wheeler is involved.
The EMA says motorists should try to avoid the area for the next few hours.
