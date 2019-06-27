Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Traffic Alert: EMA says major wreck on U.S. 72 in Jackson County causing delays for hours

Avoid the area

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 11:07 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips, Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: 

Accroding to officials on the scene, a male driver of an 18-wheeler has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

They said the 18-wheeler hit a truck doing construction on the road causing it to go over the guardrail.

From earlier:

The Jacksonville County Emergency Management Agency has responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 72 at the top of Woodville Hill.

At least one 18-wheeler is involved.

The EMA says motorists should try to avoid the area for the next few hours.

Stay with WAAY 31 on air and WAAYTV.com online for updates.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events