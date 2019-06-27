Traffic Alert: EMA says major wreck on U.S. 72 in Jackson County causing delays for hours

UPDATE:

Accroding to officials on the scene, a male driver of an 18-wheeler has been transported to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

They said the 18-wheeler hit a truck doing construction on the road causing it to go over the guardrail.

From earlier:

The Jacksonville County Emergency Management Agency has responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 72 at the top of Woodville Hill.

At least one 18-wheeler is involved.

The EMA says motorists should try to avoid the area for the next few hours.

