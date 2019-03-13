Traffic Alert: Crews clean up oil spill at Sullivan Street and Mill Road intersection

UPDATE: Traffic is now moving on both Sullivan Street and Mill Road. Crews will shut down the Sullivan Street/Mill Road intersection all the way to Browns Ferry Road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday until further notice to clean up the hydraulic oil spill.

Crews have put down oil dissolver, sand and gravel. They are currently letting cars drive over the area to help it dry.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area of Sullivan Street and Mill Road going north in Madison County while crews clean up an oil spill from a truck.

WAAY 31 has a reporter at Mill Road, and traffic is currently at a standstill.

