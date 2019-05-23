Clear

Traffic Alert: Delays expected on County Line Road in Huntsville during paving

Posted: May. 23, 2019 10:26 PM
Updated: May. 23, 2019 10:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

The City of Huntsville says, weather permitting, crews will begin paving the northbound lanes of County Line Road, between Freedom Way and Highway 72, on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The city says lengthy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.

