The City of Huntsville says, weather permitting, crews will begin paving the northbound lanes of County Line Road, between Freedom Way and Highway 72, on Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The city says lengthy delays are expected and drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes. For live traffic alerts, click here.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Delays expected on County Line Road in Huntsville during paving
- Traffic Alert: Wreck at Rideout Road in Huntsville causing delays
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays in Limestone, Morgan counties due to road work
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 65 southbound in Athens
- Traffic alert: Delays on Governors Drive
- Traffic alerts: Road closures Tuesday in Huntsville, Athens
- Traffic alert: Accident on Rideout Road
- Traffic alert: Accident reported on Rideout Road
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 565 due to cable barrier repair
Scroll for more content...