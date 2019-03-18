Traffic Alert: Crews to close one lane for paving on 11th Street in Decatur

According to Decatur police, on Tuesday, one lane will be closed on 11th Street, between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue, for paving that will begin at 8:00 a.m.
Drivers are urged to use an alternate route, if possible. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
