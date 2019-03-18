Clear
Traffic Alert: Crews to close one lane for paving on 11th Street in Decatur

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route, if possible.

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 3:29 PM
Updated: Mar. 18, 2019 3:33 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to Decatur police, on Tuesday, one lane will be closed on 11th Street, between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue, for paving that will begin at 8:00 a.m.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

