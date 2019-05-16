Traffic Alert: Crews temporarily closing portion of Bell Factory Road in Madison Co.

The Madison County Water Department says, weather permitting, crews will be installing a new water main line in the Northeast area of the county on Wednesday, May 15th.
The county says Bell Factory Road at the intersection of St. Clair Lane will be closed from approximately 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.
