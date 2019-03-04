Traffic Alert: Crews closing outside lane, shoulder on portion of I-65 northbound in Morgan Co.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, on Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6, drivers should expect a closure of the outside lane and shoulder of Interstate 65 northbound between Exit 322 and Exit 325 in Morgan County.
The closure is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail repair.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
