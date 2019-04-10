Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Traffic Alert: Crews closing Bledsoe Road in Athens for utility repairs

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 10:06 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Limestone County Emergency Management agency, Bledsoe Road in Athens will be closed at Brown Road for utility repairs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday. 

Drivers are advised to use Sloan Road as a detour. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events