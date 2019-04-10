Traffic Alert: Crews closing Bledsoe Road in Athens for utility repairs

According to the Limestone County Emergency Management agency, Bledsoe Road in Athens will be closed at Brown Road for utility repairs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday.
Drivers are advised to use Sloan Road as a detour. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
