Clear

Traffic Alert: Crash slows traffic on Interstate 565 in Madison County

Update: Traffic is flowing again.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 12:12 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 12:49 PM
Posted By: Marie Waxel

Photo Gallery 3 Images

Update: Traffic is flowing again.

-----------

From earlier:

Eastbound traffic at I-565 in the area of Greenbrier is backed up due to a wreck. Drivers should exercise caution.

For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
56° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 51°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events