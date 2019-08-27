Traffic Alert: Crash on U.S. 31 in Athens causes major delays

ALGO Huntsville says a crash involving an overturned vehicle on U.S. 31 northbound at County Road 14 in Athens is causing major delays.

Crash involving Overturned Vehicle on US31 NB @ MP 364.9 at CR 14 in Athens. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/4Z6dyJaBaa — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) August 27, 2019

For live traffic alerts, click here.