Clear

Traffic Alert: Crash on AL 67 Southbound in Decatur causes major delays

Be advised.

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 4:31 PM
Updated: Sep 12, 2019 5:46 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Update: 

----------

From earlier:

A crash in Decatur is causing major delays on AL 67 Southbound at Mile Post 41.7 at Danville Road.

For live traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events