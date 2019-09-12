Update:
Major Crash cleared on AL67 SB @ MP 41.7 at Danville Rd in Decatur.
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) September 12, 2019
----------
From earlier:
A crash in Decatur is causing major delays on AL 67 Southbound at Mile Post 41.7 at Danville Road.
For live traffic alerts, click here.
Major Crash on AL67 SB @ MP 41.7 at Danville Rd in Decatur. Expect major delays. More details: https://t.co/o94S1ZbrN7
— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) September 12, 2019
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Crash on AL 67 Southbound in Decatur causes major delays
- Traffic Alert: Expect delays on Interstate 65 southbound in Athens
- Traffic alert: Injuries reported in Decatur crash
- Traffic alert: Wreck causing major delays on Governors Drive
- Traffic Alert: Highway 53 closed southbound after wreck
- Traffic Alert: Crash on U.S. 31 in Athens causes major delays
- Traffic alert: Decatur police respond to 3-vehicle crash
- Traffic alert: Delays on Governors Drive
- Traffic Alert: Southbound traffic blocked at Patterson Lane in Meridianville due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: Avoid South Bethel Road, Highway 67 South in Priceville due to wreck
Scroll for more content...