Photo Gallery 3 Images
9:40 a.m. update: The Huntsville Police Department reports the roadway is back open.
From earlier:
A crash on Governors Drive near California Street is causing delays.
Huntsville police on scene say four vehicles were involved.
They say it was a chain reaction from someone following too closely.
No injuries have been reported.
Lanes are back open.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
Related Content
- Huntsville police: Governors Drive reopens after crash
- Huntsville police: Eastbound lanes of Governors Drive reopened after wreck
- Governors Drive reopens after rockslide
- Dump truck crash snarls traffic on Governors Drive in Huntsville
- Huntsville police say heroin overdose causes head-on crash on Governors Drive
- Huntsville police: Governors Drive at Covemont Drive back open after wreck
- Huntsville road resurfacing project backs up traffic on Governors Drive
- Major changes planned to improve Governors Drive in Huntsville
- Repaving underway on Governors Drive in Huntsville after 48-hour delay
- Community optimistic about Cecil Ashburn, Governors Drive progress in Huntsville
Scroll for more content...