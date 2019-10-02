Clear
Huntsville police: Governors Drive reopens after crash

Avoid the area if possible.

Posted: Oct 2, 2019 8:40 AM
Updated: Oct 2, 2019 9:42 AM
Posted By: Marie Waxel, Josh Rayburn

9:40 a.m. update: The Huntsville Police Department reports the roadway is back open.

From earlier:

A crash on Governors Drive near California Street is causing delays.

Huntsville police on scene say four vehicles were involved.

They say it was a chain reaction from someone following too closely.

No injuries have been reported.

Lanes are back open.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.

