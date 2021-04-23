Clear
Traffic Alert: Crash blocking Browns Ferry, Hughes roads in Madison for next 2 hours

Seek an alternate route.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 4:16 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Madison Police Department advises motorists to avoid the area of Browns Ferry and Hughes roads due to a motor vehicle crash.

Lanes may be blocked until 6 p.m., police said.

Seek an alternate route.

Use extreme caution if you cannot.

