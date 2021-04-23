Traffic Alert: Crash blocking Browns Ferry, Hughes roads in Madison for next 2 hours

The Madison Police Department advises motorists to avoid the area of Browns Ferry and Hughes roads due to a motor vehicle crash.
Lanes may be blocked until 6 p.m., police said.
Seek an alternate route.
Use extreme caution if you cannot.
Seek an alternate route.
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Jefferson
|75729
|1498
|Mobile
|40509
|800
|Madison
|34201
|497
|Tuscaloosa
|25469
|445
|Montgomery
|24106
|574
|Shelby
|23257
|245
|Baldwin
|20815
|303
|Lee
|15694
|167
|Calhoun
|14391
|313
|Morgan
|14183
|276
|Etowah
|13728
|350
|Marshall
|12043
|221
|Houston
|10442
|280
|Elmore
|10001
|202
|Limestone
|9872
|149
|Cullman
|9524
|191
|St. Clair
|9519
|236
|Lauderdale
|9301
|235
|DeKalb
|8780
|184
|Talladega
|8124
|174
|Walker
|7160
|277
|Autauga
|6819
|107
|Jackson
|6770
|110
|Blount
|6563
|133
|Colbert
|6244
|133
|Coffee
|5438
|113
|Dale
|4780
|111
|Russell
|4326
|39
|Franklin
|4220
|81
|Chilton
|4161
|111
|Covington
|4090
|116
|Tallapoosa
|3948
|149
|Escambia
|3904
|75
|Dallas
|3530
|150
|Chambers
|3527
|121
|Clarke
|3477
|60
|Marion
|3083
|100
|Pike
|3067
|76
|Lawrence
|2977
|96
|Winston
|2732
|72
|Bibb
|2573
|62
|Marengo
|2482
|61
|Geneva
|2463
|75
|Pickens
|2334
|59
|Barbour
|2289
|56
|Hale
|2195
|75
|Butler
|2143
|68
|Fayette
|2107
|61
|Henry
|1882
|44
|Cherokee
|1832
|45
|Randolph
|1788
|41
|Monroe
|1744
|40
|Washington
|1662
|38
|Macon
|1568
|49
|Clay
|1509
|56
|Crenshaw
|1498
|57
|Cleburne
|1473
|41
|Lamar
|1398
|34
|Lowndes
|1380
|53
|Wilcox
|1256
|27
|Bullock
|1223
|40
|Conecuh
|1098
|28
|Perry
|1077
|26
|Sumter
|1036
|32
|Coosa
|1031
|28
|Greene
|915
|34
|Choctaw
|589
|24
|Out of AL
|0
|0
|Unassigned
|0
|0
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Shelby
|93547
|1600
|Davidson
|88371
|927
|Knox
|49996
|626
|Hamilton
|43575
|488
|Rutherford
|42477
|424
|Williamson
|27637
|215
|Sumner
|23591
|345
|Montgomery
|19799
|224
|Wilson
|18569
|230
|Out of TN
|18048
|95
|Unassigned
|16945
|133
|Sullivan
|16318
|287
|Blount
|15240
|194
|Bradley
|14701
|148
|Washington
|14291
|244
|Maury
|13286
|170
|Sevier
|13222
|175
|Putnam
|11227
|173
|Madison
|10913
|241
|Robertson
|9645
|130
|Anderson
|8657
|172
|Hamblen
|8528
|171
|Greene
|7777
|152
|Tipton
|7257
|101
|Coffee
|6845
|121
|Dickson
|6765
|109
|Cumberland
|6624
|128
|Carter
|6502
|156
|Bedford
|6458
|129
|Gibson
|6430
|145
|McMinn
|6400
|97
|Roane
|6216
|103
|Jefferson
|6098
|124
|Loudon
|6038
|69
|Hawkins
|5841
|106
|Lawrence
|5837
|86
|Monroe
|5749
|95
|Warren
|5526
|81
|Dyer
|5380
|104
|Franklin
|5105
|88
|Fayette
|4955
|76
|Obion
|4506
|96
|Cheatham
|4485
|55
|Cocke
|4451
|98
|Lincoln
|4325
|63
|Rhea
|4318
|75
|Marshall
|4139
|58
|Campbell
|4112
|62
|Weakley
|4044
|64
|Giles
|3964
|99
|Henderson
|3749
|76
|Macon
|3590
|77
|Carroll
|3586
|82
|White
|3564
|68
|Hardin
|3528
|66
|Hardeman
|3472
|64
|Lauderdale
|3151
|44
|Henry
|3131
|75
|Marion
|3110
|47
|Claiborne
|3093
|73
|Scott
|3061
|45
|Overton
|2990
|61
|Wayne
|2945
|34
|Hickman
|2811
|46
|McNairy
|2785
|54
|DeKalb
|2765
|53
|Smith
|2753
|39
|Haywood
|2686
|61
|Grainger
|2600
|49
|Trousdale
|2493
|22
|Morgan
|2467
|39
|Fentress
|2387
|47
|Johnson
|2345
|38
|Chester
|2107
|51
|Bledsoe
|2103
|11
|Crockett
|2020
|48
|Polk
|2009
|24
|Unicoi
|1968
|49
|Cannon
|1897
|31
|Union
|1872
|34
|Grundy
|1784
|34
|Humphreys
|1757
|22
|Lake
|1695
|26
|Sequatchie
|1672
|28
|Benton
|1634
|40
|Decatur
|1577
|39
|Lewis
|1568
|26
|Meigs
|1361
|24
|Stewart
|1313
|28
|Jackson
|1309
|35
|Clay
|1099
|31
|Houston
|1088
|33
|Perry
|1057
|28
|Moore
|1003
|17
|Van Buren
|838
|23
|Pickett
|757
|24
|Hancock
|561
|12