Traffic Alert: City of Huntsville roadwork to shut down lanes on Memorial Parkway

The City of Huntsville is closing lanes on Memorial Parkway Friday afternoon.

Weather permitting, crews will be doing blasting at noon at the intersection of Oak Dairy Lane and U.S. 231 (Memorial Parkway). They are working to clear rock for underground utilities for a residential development.

All lanes of the Parkway in that area will be shut down for about 15 minutes. The city says northbound lanes will be closed at Green Cove Road, and southbound lanes will be closed near the 12000 block of the Parkway, near Freedom Powersports.

During the shutdown, law enforcement officers will be present for traffic control.

