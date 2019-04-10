Clear
Traffic Alert: Balch Road, Gooch Lane in Madison completely blocked after wreck

Madison police say drivers should avoid Balch Road and Gooch Lane for the next hour due to a wreck.

Police say there is a complete blockage in this area. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

