Traffic Alert: Avoid South Bethel Road, Highway 67 South in Priceville due to wreck

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 10:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 18, 2019 10:02 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

According to the Morgan County 911 Twitter page, drivers should avoid the area of South Bethel Road and Highway 67 South in Priceville due to a wreck with entrapment.

Officials say traffic has been shut down in the area completely. 

