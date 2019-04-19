According to the Morgan County 911 Twitter page, drivers should avoid the area of South Bethel Road and Highway 67 South in Priceville due to a wreck with entrapment.
Officials say traffic has been shut down in the area completely.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Avoid South Bethel Road, Highway 67 South in Priceville due to wreck
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
- UPDATE: Highway 67 re-opened after fatal multi-vehicle wreck
- Traffic Alert: Westbound I-565 lane blocked due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: Highway 53 closed southbound after wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Highway 72, Wall Triana Highway due to multi-vehicle wreck
- Traffic Alert: Use caution at Rideout Road in Huntsville due to wreck
- Traffic Alert: All lanes of Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53 reopened after wreck
- Traffic alert: Portion of Brownsboro Road closed for wreck
- Traffic Alert: Wreck at Rideout Road in Huntsville causing delays
Scroll for more content...