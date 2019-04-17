Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Madison police: Avoid Highway 72, Wall Triana Highway due to multi-vehicle wreck

Be advised.

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 3:50 PM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 3:54 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Madison police urge drivers to avoid the area of Highway 72 and Wall Triana Highway, near Taco Bell, due to a multi-vehicle wreck.

For live traffic alerts, click HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events