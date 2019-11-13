Clear
1 critically injured in wreck at U.S. 31, Elm Street intersection in Athens

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 11:39 AM
Updated: Nov 13, 2019 12:29 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Athens police are asking drivers to avoid the U.S. 31 and Elm Street intersection due to a wreck.

One person is critically injured, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson. Officials are routing traffic around the area and may have to close it completely.

