1 critically injured in wreck at U.S. 31, Elm Street intersection in Athens

Athens police are asking drivers to avoid the U.S. 31 and Elm Street intersection due to a wreck.
One person is critically injured, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson. Officials are routing traffic around the area and may have to close it completely.
For live traffic alerts, click here. Stay with WAAY 31 on air and online for updates.
