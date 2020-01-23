Traffic Alert: All westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard at Jetplex Lane in Huntsville blocked

Huntsville police say all westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard at Jetplex Lane are blocked due to an 18-wheeler that broke down.
Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.
For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.
