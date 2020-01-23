Clear
BREAKING NEWS Traffic Alert: All westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard at Jetplex Lane in Huntsville blocked Full Story

Traffic Alert: All westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard at Jetplex Lane in Huntsville blocked

Be advised.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 7:51 AM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Huntsville police say all westbound lanes of Madison Boulevard at Jetplex Lane are blocked due to an 18-wheeler that broke down.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect delays.

For live WAAY 31 traffic alerts, click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 41°
Decatur
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 39°
Scottsboro
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events