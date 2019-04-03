Clear
Traffic Alert: All lanes of Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53 closed due to wreck

Huntsville police say all lanes of Blake Bottom Road at Highway 53 are closed due to a wreck.

Posted: Apr. 3, 2019 3:22 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Police say Highway 53 remains open for now, and the wreck happened on Blake Bottom Road.

