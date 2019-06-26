UPDATE: The area is now clear. Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck.
From earlier:
The Madison Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of Eastview and Rodman drives due to an accident with injuries.
Police say the roadway could be blocked until 8:30 a.m.
Related Content
- Eastview, Rodman drives in Madison clear after wreck
- Madison police: Avoid Hughes Road and Eastview Drive due to wreck
- Madison police: Tree limbs down in the area of Eastview Drive at Victoria Drive
- Dennis Rodman busted for DUI
- Update: Traffic flowing after wreck cleared on Interstate 565 westbound in Madison
- Madison police: Wreck on Madison Boulevard causing traffic delays
- Madison Walmart cleared after bomb threat
- Teenager dies in Madison County wreck
- Madison police officer hurt in wreck
- Traffic Alert: Wreck cleared on Governors Drive near Monte Sano Boulevard
Scroll for more content...