Clear

Eastview, Rodman drives in Madison clear after wreck

Avoid the area if possible

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 8:04 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 8:26 AM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

UPDATE: The area is now clear. Police say multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck.

From earlier:

The Madison Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the area of Eastview and Rodman drives due to an accident with injuries.

Police say the roadway could be blocked until 8:30 a.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events