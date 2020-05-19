Traffic Alert: Accident blocking westbound I-565 lanes near Jordan Lane in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department reports that 2 lanes on I-565 westbound near Jordan Lane are blocked, due to traffic accident.
Avoid the area if possible.
Use caution if you cannot.
