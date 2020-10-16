Traffic Alert: 2-vehicles in head-on collision on Hwy. 31 in Decatur

The Decatur Police Department is responding to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Hwy. 31 near the Decatur/Hartselle line near the Wavaho Gas Station.

Police said one vehicle is overturned.

Rachel Keith photo Rachel Keith photo

Three people were transported by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital, police said.

Southbound lanes are blocked, with that traffic being diverted to northbound lanes. Police have drivers taking turns using those open lanes.

Avoid the area if possible.

Use caution if you cannot.