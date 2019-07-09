Traffic Alert: Drivers urged to avoid Old Railroad Bed Road at HWY 72 during roadwork

The City of Huntsville says from July 10 to July 19, weather permitting, crews will begin work on Old Railroad Bed Road north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 72 for around ¼ of a mile.
A city spokesperson, Kelly Schrimsher, says traffic will be down to a single southbound lane along Old Railroad Bed Road toward U.S. Highway 72. She says measures will be in place to detour northbound traffic along Old Railroad Bed Road.
Drivers are urged to take alternate routes to avoid traffic congestion during the roadwork. For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
