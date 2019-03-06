Traffic Alert: Crews closing portion of Research Park Boulevard near Jordan Lane

Madison County officials are warning drivers of the expected closure of northbound Alabama State Route 255 (Research Park Boulevard) between Dan Tibbs Road and Alabama State Route 53 (Jordan Lane).

The closure is expected to last from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, until 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 7.

A spokesperson with the county, Jennifer Gordon, said crews will be setting bridge girders across the northbound SR-255 mainline and frontage road lanes for the Blake Bottom Road interchange project.

See below for a map of detour options from Madison County: