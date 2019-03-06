Madison County officials are warning drivers of the expected closure of northbound Alabama State Route 255 (Research Park Boulevard) between Dan Tibbs Road and Alabama State Route 53 (Jordan Lane).
The closure is expected to last from 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, until 6 a.m. on Thursday, March 7.
A spokesperson with the county, Jennifer Gordon, said crews will be setting bridge girders across the northbound SR-255 mainline and frontage road lanes for the Blake Bottom Road interchange project.
For live traffic alerts, click HERE.
--------
See below for a map of detour options from Madison County:
Related Content
- Traffic Alert: Crews closing portion of Research Park Boulevard near Jordan Lane
- Traffic alert: Accident impacting Jordan Lane
- Traffic Alert: Crews closing outside lane, shoulder on portion of I-65 northbound in Morgan Co.
- Traffic Alert: Portion of Gallatin Street to close Wednesday night
- Traffic alert: Wreck closes portion of South Green Mountain Road
- Traffic alert: Downed power pole closes portion of Whitesburg Drive
- Traffic alert: Portion of Brownsboro Road closed for wreck
- Traffic alert: Accident closes portion of Sparkman Drive
- Traffic alert: Portion of Pulaski Pike closed for repair work
- Lane closure at Triana Boulevard
Scroll for more content...