Trader Joe’s to be built in Huntsville’s MidCity development

Trader Joe's is coming to Huntsville!

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle made the announcement during his State of the City Address Wednesday afternoon.

The grocery store will be located in the MidCity development.

In 2018, the developer of MidCity, RCP Companies, launched a campaign on their Facebook page in an effort to attract Trader Joe's to build a grocery store there.

The Village at Providence and Bridge Street Town Center also pushed similar campaigns in hopes of attracting Trader Joe's to their developments. It has the same parent company as the popular German grocery chain, Aldi, which has multiple locations in Madison County.

WAAY 31 is working to learn more about when the Trader Joe's location will be built and operating. Stay with us on air and online for updates.