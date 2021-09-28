Trader Joe's gives WAAY 31 a sneak peek inside before Thursday grand opening

The countdown is on until Thursday morning when the first Trader Joe’s in North Alabama opens for business in the Rocket City.

Workers were busy Tuesday putting the final touches on the store in the MidCity District.

WAAY 31 cameras were allowed inside the store for a behind-the-scenes look as they begin to stock the shelves and prepare for the flood of customers.

"I think people like us because we are such a cool concept, we are that neighborhood grocery store, people love," store manager Jerimy Krepps said.

And your grocery shopping chore just got a little more colorful. Trader Joe's own staff of artists painted the murals on the walls, with large rockets strapped to produce and scenes from local natural parks on display.

“I think for people it’s kind of an adventure in shopping and that’s what connects people," Kreeps added.

When Huntsville economic developers asked the public over the years, "What do you want to see come to Huntsville," the top of the survey always had 'Trader Joe's' as a favorite.

“I have heard from a lot of people out there driving through our parking lot every day talking about how much they’ve been waiting for this to open, we are excited and the outpouring from the community shows everyone’s really excited.”

Trader Joe’s opens to the public Thursday and will open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.