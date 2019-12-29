Tracking the threat of severe weather Sunday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our counties along and west of I-65 in a Slight Risk area (2 out of 5), indicative of scattered severe storms. Farther east toward Sand Mountain, the threat is more isolated. The window of time we're watching is late this afternoon through the evening. At this point, data sources are indicating the chance at two rounds of storms.

Storms will be moving west to east, meaning the Shoals will be impacted first, as early as 3 PM. This first batch of storms should be approaching the Huntsville area by 5 PM. The actual cold front and second line of storms arrives in the Shoals between 6 and 8 PM. It reaches the Huntsville area between 8 and 10 PM. The line will likely be weakening some through the night, but will be near Sand Mountain before midnight. With nocturnal storms expected, now's the time to have a plan. If you tend to go to bed early, have a way to receive warnings that will wake you.

The threat for severe weather eases from west to east by midnight tonight. With the passage of the cold front, it'll be chilly Monday morning and temperatures stay cool through the afternoon. Expect to start out in the mid 40s with highs in the lower 50s. At times, there'll be a breezy west wind gusting up to 15 mph.

It stays sunny and cool through New Year's Day. Ringing in 2020 will be cold, with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight. Our next chance of rain holds off until Thursday. This next system will likely be another decent rainmaker, with as much as 2 to 3 inches possible in some spots through Friday night.