Tracking the severe threat early Saturday

With a clear sky through most of tonight, temperatures will be cold again - dropping to near freezing before the clouds return. You can expect to wake up to a mostly cloudy sky Thursday morning and it will remain gray all day long. Temperatures are warmer Thursday as the wind shifts out of the south, pushing highs into the low 60s. Showers arrive Thursday night with an approaching warm front.

It's going to be a damp, warm day by December standards on Friday. A couple of stronger storms can't be ruled out, but the greatest threat for severe weather exists late Friday night into Saturday morning. The strong cold front we've been tracking will pass quickly during the first half of the day Saturday.

Strong to severe wind gusts, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain are all on the table as threats with this system. Our northwestern counties are under a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) for severe weather, with the I-65 corridor eastward under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5). The timeline for this severe threat looks to ramp up as early as 2 AM Saturday, lasting through midday. Like our cold front Monday, temperatures drop drastically and we'll be back down near freezing by Sunday morning.

Now is the time to prepare for severe weather! Given that this is an overnight/early morning threat, make sure you go to bed prepared, armed with a couple of ways to receive warnings that will wake you up if you need to seek shelter. Download the WAAY 31 StormTracker Weather App to view live radar across our Early Warning Radar Network and livestream wall-to-wall coverage here.