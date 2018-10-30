Tracking the severe impact for Thursday

This afternoon, highs run almost 10 degrees above average, topping out in the upper 70s. Expect a mostly sunny sky with thin, high clouds streaming in later today.

On Halloween, the shift from sunny to storms begins. The majority of the day will be dry and warm with highs flirting with the 80 degree mark. After sunset, scattered showers and storms will be possible ahead of the main line of storms Thursday. Rain chances start at 30% and increase to 90% just before sunrise Thursday.

Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday morning with gusty wind as the main threat in regard to damage. Winds between 50 and 60 mph are possible, in addition to heavy rain and the low possibility of an isolated, brief tornado. By Thursday afternoon, the heavy storms will move out and showers will eventually taper heading into the overnight hours.