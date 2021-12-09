Tracking severe storms Saturday morning

we'll stay above average tonight into Friday night. Isolated to scattered showers develop ahead of a warm front starting this evening, continuing overnight. Lows tonight only dip into the mid 50s and it stays breezy with a south wind gusting up to 15 to 20 MPH.

Friday will seem unusually warm and humid...because it will be exactly that. A warm front passing in the morning places us in a warm, muggy air mass and sets the stage for what's to come Friday night. Highs hit the low to mid 70s and a southwest wind will be gusting over 30 MPH at times by Friday night. Meantime, we'll be watching for any storms that can get going Friday afternoon/evening, since those will have the potential to turn severe, too.

The main event is a broken line of storms preceding a cold front Saturday morning. As previously mentioned, a few severe storms are possible ahead of this line, but the main risk for severe weather to which we've been referring doesn't ramp up until very early Saturday. Damaging straight line wind, embedded spin-up tornadoes, and heavy rain are the threats we're tracking. As a timeline, the earliest arrival for the line looks like this: Shoals 2 AM to 5 AM, I-65 corridor 5 AM - 8 AM, and Sand Mountain between 8 AM and 11 AM. Again, severe storms are possible ahead of the line.

Once the cold front passes, temperatures plummet along with the severe risk. Skies clear and lows dip to freezing Sunday morning with highs only reaching the mid 50s. Fortunately, we keep quiet weather to start the work week.