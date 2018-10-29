Tracking scattered showers, storms for Halloween

The first part of the week will be pleasant and uneventful. Expect a high near 70 this afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid 40s by tomorrow morning. Tuesday brings another day of a mostly sunny sky and a wind out of the south, helping bring highs into the upper 70s later in the day.

As is usually the case, all eyes are on Halloween and the trick-or-treating forecast. A system just to the west will pose a threat to outdoor activities Wednesday evening, but at this point in time, the strong storms and heavy rain look to hold off until late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. That being said, scattered showers and storms are still in the cards Wednesday afternoon, so plan accordingly.

Going back to the threat for strong storms and heavy rain...a cold front poised to make its entrance mid-week into Thursday will be capable of bringing damaging wind and heavy rain within a line of storms tracking across the Valley. In events like these, brief, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out, but the most widespread and likely storm threats will still be the wind and rain.

As Thursday progresses, the rain tapers and cooler air filters into the area. Expect a cool and mostly sunny weekend to follow the wet weather.