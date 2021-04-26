Tracking mid-week warmth

We're getting a little taste of summertime weather these next few days! Highs are closer to what's normal for early June that late April. This will be the warmest weather we've seen all year.

Lows tonight dip to the mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky. The wind starts kicking up and at times it'll be gusting up to 20 mph. Highs Tuesday afternoon reach the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

We're back to the mid 80s Wednesday and by the end of the week we'll be slightly cooler with a few scattered showers and storms. At this point, severe weather looks unlikely, but we'll of course be watching it closely this time of year. Highs dip to the low to mid 70s to end the week behind a cold front, then the 80s return to close the weekend.