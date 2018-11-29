Tracking job growth in south Huntsville

An effort is underway to bring jobs and businesses to south Huntsville.

The revitalization program started less than six months ago, and it has three primary focuses. The area was designated a "Main Street Alabama Community" in the summer.

"The first step is promotion and creating a positive image of the district, the second step is economic vitality and helping the businesses that are already here succeed and be the best they can be and the third step is design," said Bekah Schmidt, with the South Huntsville Business Association.

The program received the designation after the South Huntsville Business Association applied to become a part of it and paid $5,000 for the services.

The designation starts just north of Martin Road and includes the commercial development along the Parkway. It means the business association can now track new jobs and growth monthly, with a tool it didn't have access to.

"Businesses added in the district, businesses lost, number of employees added, number of employees lost, public investments, private investments, new homes; and those numbers are very important because that helps us track our success over time," said Schmidt.

The numbers show from June to October, 13 new jobs were created with 3 new or relocating businesses. One of them is the Good Company Cafe, in the Main Street South shopping center.

"I could see a lot of potential in south Huntsville, especially in this small place where D & L Bistro had just gone out. Casa Blanca hasn't been here for three years." said Angela Ozblot, a co-owner of the Good Company Cafe.

Angela Ozbolt says the decision to open up in south Huntsville, for her, was obvious.

"As far of the potential of south Huntsville goes, it wasn't really ever anything I thought about because I grew up here, so I just knew what was down the road," said Ozbolt.

The two owners are also a part of the South Huntsville Business Association. The association is primarily volunteer-based. Business owners and community members are welcome to join.

"We really want to build up south Huntsville, we love the community here, we love the area and we really want it to grow even more," said Molly Jones, the other co-owner of the cafe.

"Next for south Huntsville is a market analysis in January that will help determine a new and unique brand for the district. The re-branding is expected to be announced in June.

To learn how you can get involved and have input on the re-branding, visit http://shba.biz/