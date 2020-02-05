Tracking flooding and severe storms through tonight

An active night is still in store for all of North Alabama. Damaging wind, small hail, flash flooding, and even the risk for tornadoes will accompany any severe storms through tonight. Some spots have already picked up nearly three inches of rain, leading to water over roadways and rising creeks and streams. Unfortunately, the rain looks to linger over the area through early Thursday morning. As a result, a Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for all of north Alabama through Thursday afternoon.

At this point, the greatest risk for severe weather looks to be over our southwestern counties. Numerous severe storms are possible over Colbert, Franklin, and Lawrence counties. Elsewhere, more scattered severe storms can be expected. The highest threat with any severe storm is damaging wind, but as mentioned above, a tornado threat is present, too. The timeline has needed to be adjusted through the day, but the latest data suggests an increased risk for severe weather in the Shoals between 5 PM and 7 PM, the I-65 corridor (including Athens, Decatur, and Huntsville) between 7 PM and 9 PM, then Sand Mountain after 9 PM.

Once a cold front passes from west to east, we'll see activity gradually die down. Temperatures drop to the lower 50s by early Thursday, struggle to reach the mid 50s by midday, then drop to the 40s in time for the evening drive. Friday features much colder temperatures with the chance at a stray shower or flurry in the morning.