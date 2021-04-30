Tracking a warm weekend, ending with the chance for storms

The tide starts to turn again Sunday. Clouds build in and the chance for storms is in the forecast late Sunday evening. The Storm Prediction Center is including most of Mississippi in a Slight Risk (2 out of 5) with our western counties on the outer fringe in a Marginal Risk ( 1 out of 5). The best shot at a strong to severe storms looks to be late in the evening through the night into Monday morning.

The pattern stays active and storms are again possible Monday into Tuesday. It's looking like after Sunday night, Tuesday will be our next best chance for some strong to severe storms. Temperatures stay mild with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the 60s. Behind another cold front, it's cooler and drier to end the week. Although it's still several days out, model data is indicating a big cool down for the end of the week - meaning highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.