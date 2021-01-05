Tracking a shot at snow to end the week

Clouds start to increase Wednesday in advance of our next storm system. Meantime, it'll be clear and cold tonight, so get ready for a frosty start Wednesday morning,

For Wednesday, temperatures start in the upper 20s and highs make it to a seasonable level, in the lower 50s. By Wednesday night, with cold air in place and moisture starting to increase, a few snowflakes are possible before warmer air arrives and transitions all precipitation over to rain. Lows only drop to the upper 30s by Thursday morning, so accumulation is unlikely. A chilly rain continues off and on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s.

Then, colder air comes in on the tail end of the rain late Thursday night into early Friday morning. Picking back up on the snow discussion, the determining factor will be how much moisture is still in place once the cold air arrives. In this instance, a few wet flakes are possible, particularly across our higher elevations in northeast Alabama. A slushy coating isn't impossible on elevated surfaces and grassy areas, but any impacts will be negligible.

If you've been paying attention to the forecast in days past, you'll likely notice some large adjustments to the temperatures for the weekend. Lows will be in upper 20s with highs only in the lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Clouds increase again through the second half of the weekend.

You may have heard that there's yet another shot at snow to start next week. True, it's going to be cold enough for snow Monday morning, but most of the moisture with the system will be too far south for us to see much precipitation. The chance is there, but it's a low one. With it six days out, adjustments to the forecast are still possible, so stay tuned.